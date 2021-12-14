Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
The Kilifi County Assembly Service Board invites suitable applicants for the following positions:
PRINCIPAL CLERK ASSISTANT (COMMITTEE SERVICES) – JOB GROUP Q (ONE POSITION)
Responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:-
- Planning and co-coordinating functions and operations of the department within the Legal, Legislative Procedure and Committee
- Offer advice to County Assembly Committees, Committee Chairpersons and individual
- Prepare committee reports/minutes.
- County Assembly procedure, practice, conventions, tradition and
- Search for fresh information / facts by consulting appropriate sources like documents or
- Offering administrative services to various types of County Assembly committees including the
- Activities pertaining to seminars and conferences for members of County Assembly and
Qualifications
For Appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-
- A Bachelor’s of Arts Degree in Social Sciences /Political Science/Economics/ Public Administration/ Law/ Business administration, and Education from a recognized institution
- Served in senior management within public service /National Parliament or County Assembly for a minimum period of five (5) years or in a comparable position in the private sector
- A strategic Leadership course last a period of six (6) weeks from a recognized institution will be an added advantage
- Master’s Degree in relevant field shall be an added advantage
How to Apply
Candidates interested in the above positions must have the following clearances;
- Certificate of good conduct from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID);
- Clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);
- Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);
- Certificate from Ethics & Anti-corruption Commission (EACC).
Persons interested in filling the above positions should submit applications accompanied by Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card/Passport, and other relevant supporting documents/testimonials.
All applicants should clearly indicate the POSITION APPLIED FOR MARKED ON THE ENVELOPE and be addressed to:
THE CLERK/SECRETARY,
COUNTY ASSEMBLY SERVICE BOARD,
COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF KILIFI,
P. O BOX 332-80200,
MALINDI.
Applications should reach the Office of the Clerk/Secretary, County Assembly Service Board of Kilifi OR via email on klfassembly@gmail.com on or before close of business on Thursday, 30th December 2021.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
NOTE: THE COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF KILIFI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.
