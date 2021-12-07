Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 December 2021 – Bevalyne Kwamboka shot to fame a few months ago after she promoted her chips vending business on Twitter.

Netizens fell in love with her beauty, hard work and resilience, and urged young ladies to emulate her instead of going for shortcuts.

The beautiful lass, who is still pursuing her studies in one of the colleges in Nairobi, has expanded her business.

Besides selling chips mwitu, she is hawking avocados in Pipeline.

She posted photos busy hustling in the streets while dressed to kill and urged Kenyans to support her new business.

Check out the photos below.

