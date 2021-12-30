Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 December 2021 – The mastermind of a group of fraudsters posing as merchants connected to the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Nairobi, is currently in custody after she and her accomplices defrauded a Kenyan based in the US, over Sh30 Million in a fake drug supply scam.

In the latest episode of high-level fraud targeting Kenyans based in the US, the man who had already lost Sh30 Million, was about to lose another Sh20 Million before he developed cold feet and reported to detectives.

Mary Njoki Ng’ang’a alias Dr. Susan was arrested by Serious Crimes detectives as she waited for her victim, who was to deliver Sh20 Million in cash, in exchange of a consignment of alleged cancer treatment drugs that were in her possession.

In a well-laid trap by serious crimes detectives, the woman who was enjoying the security of a rogue police officer cum driver, was arrested on Monday near the Suppers and Dinners restaurant in the upmarket Hurlingham suburban residential area.

A near confrontation ensued as the officer who was in the company of two others attempted to resist arrest, but later cooperated as his accomplices fled the scene.

The victim, an American of Kenyan descent only identified as Wallace, had been duped into believing that he had won a tender at UNOPS, for the supply of Eloxatin, a drug used in the treatment of stage three of colon cancer.

This is after a con based in Nairobi was introduced to a Whatsapp group of Kenyan’s living in the United States, where he posed as a wheeler-dealer in the UNOPS system, with connections to assist in the supply of goods and services.

Wallace developed interest and he travelled to Nairobi to meet with an alleged top procurement official working at UNOPS. The official who identified herself as Leah Wanjiru, met Wallace at the TRM mall along Thika road, where they had coffee at TRM’s JAVA shop as Wallace was introduced into the UNOPS supply system.

The victim was introduced to a supplies portal alleged to be managed by UNOPS, and asked to register, since all tenders would be advertised in the portal.

Wallace registered and was convinced that the portal was legitimate, since Leah had also driven into TRM with a vehicle bearing diplomatic number plates. However, investigations by detectives later revealed that the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Nairobi was not affiliated to such a portal.

After sometime, a tender to supply 1,000 Cancer eloxatin vials was posted on the website. Wallace received a call from Leah and was informed that he had been awarded the tender.

However, he was informed that UNOPS only accepted eloxatin from accredited pharmacists in Kenya, and was sent to one Dr. Moses Otieno, who would sell him the product. He was first asked to deliver a sample from Dr. Otieno, which was certified as legit.

In a well-planned and orchestrated scheme, Wallace was first asked to supply 250 vials, which Dr. Otieno would sell to him at $560 per vial.

He would then supply to UNOPS at $1,000 per vial making a profit of $440 per vial! Wallace fell for the trap hook-line and sinker.

He made the initial supply but first requested for the services of a lawyer to witness the deal.

Later, he was asked to supply another 250 vials, as his payment was being processed. He made arrangements with his bank along Kimathi Street and made a withdrawal of Sh20 million, which he gave to Dr Otieno for the supply of the second consignment.

The lawyer who had witnessed the earlier deal was also invited to witness the second deal.

Detectives have since traced him to a high-end coastal establishment in Kikambala, where he is currently enjoying the north coast’s Sun n Sand.

When Wallace asked to be paid his money, the smooth talking procurement officer told him to complete supplying the remaining 500 vials before his payment was processed in 14 days.

She even offered to talk to Dr Otieno, to give him the drugs on credit, for his money to be wired in his accounts expeditiously.

After 14-days, the cons went underground and efforts by Wallace to reach them turned futile. Their phones went unanswered. By the time Wallace was reporting to our headquarters, he had lost over Sh30 million to the fraudsters.

On December 27, immediately after Christmas, Wallace received a phone call from Mary Njoki Ng’ang’a alias Dr Susan, who offered to supply eloxatin vials to him worth Sh20 million.

Mary who was in the company of police constable Charles Ogetii based at DCI Kilimani were waiting for the Sh20 million when serious crimes detectives busted them at the parking of Suppers and Dinners restaurant in Hurlingham. 550 vials alleged to contain Eloxatin were recovered. Samples have been sent to the government chemist for analysis.

Meanwhile, the suspect remains in custody as detectives finalize their investigations.

Police constable Ogetii is currently under disciplinary proceedings in line with the service standing orders.

Kenyans living in diaspora are cautioned to be careful before entering into any deals with individuals, whom they do not trust including friends and relatives.

Kenyans who have been conned by the suspect whose image appears attached, are requested to come to DCI’s Serious Crimes unit and file their reports.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.