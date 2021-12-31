Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 31 December 2021 – A 38-year-old man is in police custody after he stabbed and killed his brother in a feud over property worth Ksh 200 Million in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

According to police, Ahmed Abdullahi stabbed his younger brother, Abnassir, using a kitchen knife and then fled the scene.

He was later arrested in the same area as he sought to leave the city.

Starehe police boss, Julius Kiragu, confirmed the incident and said the two have been squabbling over family property.

“They went physical before one of them stabbed the other, killing him on the spot,” he said.

Below is CCTV footage showing how Abdullahi stabbed his brother.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.