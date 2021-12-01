Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 1, 2021– Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has accused Chief Justice Martha Koome of being an ethnic bigot for hiring people from her tribe.

According to Havi, Koome, who is barely a year in office, has replaced the registrar as well the deputy registrar in the Judiciary with people from her community.

Havi said Koome is taking this country a dangerous route, saying she lacks merit given her focus on cleaning the Judiciary of all other tribes apart from her own.

“Chief Justice Martha Koome completes the ethnization of the entire Judiciary Staff at the Supreme Court by replacing the Registrar and Deputy Registrar with her own folks.

“Choices, as they say, have consequences.

“This choice was apocalyptic,” Havi said.

Koome was born in 1960 in Meru County.

