Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has banned politicians from participating in Harambees, a move that is expected to curb aspirants from influencing voters.

According to IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati, aspirants will be committing an electoral offense by attending directly or contributing to public Harambees from Thursday, December 9, 2021.

“After Thursday, December 9, participating in Harambees will be an election offense,” Wafula Chebukati said yesterday.

“A person who directly or indirectly participates in any manner in public fundraising within 8 months preceding a General Election or during the election period will be disqualified from contesting in the election held during the election year,” he said.

It is understood that of all the presidential hopefuls, Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto appears to be the hardest hit by the new regulation pronouncements by the electoral agency ahead of his titanic battle with ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Ruto has been known to be generous, splashing millions in harambees, something that has put him at loggerheads with Raila, who has on numerous occasions questioned the DP’s source of wealth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST