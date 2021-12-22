Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 22, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s political think tank, Edward Kisiangani, has aimed a dig at Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu over her tendency to attack the DP on social media.

Yesterday, Ngilu fired salvos at Ruto after he indirectly blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga over the dying Kenyans in Kilifi despite the county hosting the One million Galana-Kalulu irrigation scheme.

Ngilu accused the DP of doing very little to salvage the dire hunger situation in Kilifi despite being the chair of the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC)

According to Kitui Governor, it was so shameful for the multi-billion Galana-Kalulu irrigation scheme to lie idle when Ruto, who is the chairman of IBEC, could do nothing to resuscitate the project and tackle the issue of hunger.

“It is a pity that the ONE MILLION acre GALANA-KULALU irrigation scheme is in Kilifi County and you are the Chair of Intergovernmental Budgetary and Economic Council (IBEC),” Ngilu said on Twitter.

But political analyst Edward Kisiang’ani and former digital strategist at the Nairobi State House, Dennis Itumbi, took on Charity Ngilu saying she has relentlessly been accusing William Ruto of being responsible for every failed government project.

Kisiangani ironically challenged Kitui Governor to run for the presidency and bring sanity to Kenya because she thinks she is our political angel.

“Charity Ngilu has been relentlessly attacking DP Ruto. She accuses the DP of being responsible for every bad thing that has ever happened in Kenya.

“This is not normal! Why, for a change, shouldn’t we encourage mama Ngilu to run for President? She is our political angel!” Kisiang’ani said.

On his part, Itumbi challenged Ngilu to highlight what achievements she has done for being part of the IBEC team.

He further accused Ngilu of skipping many of the IBEC meetings telling her that the fact that she is absent does not mean much is not achieved.

“You sat in IBEC, what was your contribution? Nothing! Instead, you skipped many meetings, more than you attended!

“IBEC has much to report on achievements. I will table the success.

“The fact you are mainly absent does not mean much is not achieved,” Itumbi said.

