Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has warned Kenyans about the dangers of electing ODM Leader Raila Odinga as president come 2022.

According to the legislator, the chaotic Azimio la Umoja meeting held at the Kasarani Stadium last Friday gave a hint of how Raila Odinga’s presidency will be.

“After the Kasarani meeting, going to town was chaotic, driving mirrors were broken…everything on the road was looted… insults.

“Is that the government we are talking about?” MP Kimani Ngujiri posed.

The Deputy President William Ruto-allied MP referred to the 2007-2008 post-election violence, saying Raila Odinga has not helped in settling the affected parties.

“Right now people are crying from the 2007-2008 violence, now they are not paying rent.

“Is that the government you want to lead Kenya? Is that the direction?” he added

His accusations of violence come days after Raila Odinga’s National Azimio la Umoja event, where he declared his 5th stab at the presidency.

At the meeting, violent scenes were witnessed, with Maragua MP Mary Wamaua, who is an ally of Ruto, having been caught in the middle of the chaos.

At the VIP entrance of Kasarani Stadium, security officers roughed up the legislator, forcing her to leave the meeting.

She accused Raila Odinga’s goons of being disrespectful to her, questioning how they would treat people if the ODM leader gets to State House.

Raila has since apologized to the MP for what she went through in the hands of his goons.

