Thursday, December 23, 2021 – Consumers will enjoy lower calling rates in Kenya. This is according to new directives issued by the Communications Authority of Kenya.

In the statement by CA Director General Ezra Chiloba, Kenyans will enjoy lower calling rates following the review of the mobile termination rates (MTRs) and fixed termination rates (FTRs) by the CA.

CA capped the MTRs and FTRs at Ksh0.12 per minute.

Kenyans will enjoy more friendly prices as the CA has prompted service operators to move away from the current Ksh0.99 MTR and FTR charged by telecommunications service providers.

According to Chiloba, the review of the calling rates will also reduce the need for consumers to own multiple SIM cards as charges across networks will also reduce.

“As the ICT industry regulator, the Authority is charged with the responsibility of ensuring consumers have access to affordable communications services,” stated Chiloba.

He noted that the review was initiated after it emerged consumers were paying high prices for calling rates making it difficult for them to enjoy affordable communications services.

CA indicated that the revised interconnection rate is projected to have a positive outcome for both consumers and the operators.

Further, the Authority stated that the retail level consumers will enjoy access to a variety of affordable services across networks.

“At the wholesale level, operators will have more price flexibility when developing innovative and affordable products.”

This comes just after Chiloba shut down 60 FM and TV stations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST