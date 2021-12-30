Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 December 2021 – A well-known businessman identified as Jacob Onyango, who used to run several Spare Parts Shops along Kirinyaga Road in Nairobi, was accosted by thugs outside one of his shops and robbed of an unknown amount of money.

In a CCTV footage shared online, two thugs are seen trailing the deceased businessman shortly after he closed one of his shops.

One of the thugs mercilessly attacks him with a huge stone at the back of his head and after he collapses, they ransack his pockets before making away with some unknown amount of money.

Onyango was rescued by a Good Samaritan and taken to Mbagathi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He was reported missing on the 24th of December by his friends, who later discovered that he had been attacked by thugs and killed.

Here’s the footage showing his last moments.

Below are photos of the deceased businessman.

