Wednesday, November 1, 2021 – Revered city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed how Central Bank of Kenya(CBK) Governor, Dr. Patrick Njoroge, has been giving banks free money without treasury and parliamentary approval.

Commenting on Twitter on Wednesday, Ahmednasir, who is known as grand Mullah in legal circles, said in the last 3 years, Dr. Njoroge who pretends to be a Catholic saint, has given 3 banks Sh 50 billion without seeking approval from relevant authorities.

Ahmednasir said, for instance, Dr. Njoroge gave Mauritius SBM Bank Sh 15 billion to purchase Chase Bank.

“CBK Governor Dr @njorogepin the past 3 yrs gave 3 Banks interest-free loans totaling Kshs 50 billion without Treasury & Parliamentary approval.

“The Auditor-General doesn’t audit CBK’s loan book.

“For Instance, he gave Kshs 15 Billion to Mauritius SBM when he sold them Chase Bank!,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

