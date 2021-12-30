Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 December 2021 – Keroche Heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, was caught on camera lecturing her new boyfriend like a kid in the presence of other revellers, after he caused a minor accident, leaving her posh Range Rover with a dent.

Anerlisa and her boyfriend had gone to party at JM Lounge and Grill in Nairobi West while in the company of other friends when the minor accident happened.

She erupted in rage and lectured her drunk boyfriend as he desperately tried to beg for mercy.

He reportedly hit a gate when driving into the club, prompting Anerlisa, who was also drunk, to reprimand him.

An informant captured the whole drama and leaked it to tea master Edgar Obare in photos and videos.

Check this out.

