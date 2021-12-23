Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – Laikipia Woman Representative, Cate Waruguru, has explained why it will take years before former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is accepted in the Mt Kenya region.

Raila, 76, is planning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 and has been camping in the Mt Kenya region for weeks, trying to woo the vote-rich region to support his bid.

However, despite several meetings and shows of camaraderie with Mt Kenya leaders, Raila is yet to climb the mountain, which Waruguru said is ‘slippery and has unpredictable weather.

Waruguru said the reason why Deputy President William Ruto has a cult following in the region is that he has given youths who are tired of hearing too much history from Raila and his group of old men hope.

The outspoken legislator concluded by saying that Raila represents the past while DP Ruto represents the future.

