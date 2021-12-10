Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 10, 2021 – Laikipia Woman Member Representative, Cate Waruguru, is now under investigation by police following allegations of assault.

Waruguru, an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, is facing accusations of assaulting a Laikipia resident during the DP’s recent tour of the county on Tuesday.

According to Donald Sailor, the Kirima Sub County Police Commander, a 28-year old resident of Sipili in Laikipia West, filed a report at Sipili Police Station accusing the Woman Rep of physically assaulting her.

Sailor revealed that his team was piecing together evidence to determine whether the assault actually happened and if determined to be so, charge the politician.

“The lady made a complaint with the police on Thursday claiming to have been arrested by the MP,” the police boss stated.

“Investigations will be launched with a view of establishing what really transpired,” he added.

Waruguru has since been summoned by the police to record a statement on the allegations before the next course of action is determined.

The complainant, identified as Lucy Wairimu, accused the MP of physically and verbally assaulting her after she (Waruguru) was heckled by the residents of Sipili during the DP’s tour of the region.

During the same rally, the DP was heckled by a section of the youth believed to be allied to former outlawed Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga.

DP Ruto, angered by the youth who attempted to disrupt his meeting, lost his cool and chased them away, asking them to go and plan their own meeting elsewhere.

