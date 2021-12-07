Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 7, 2021 – Laikipia Woman Representative, Cate Waruguru, has castigated Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria and ex- Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, for advocating for a Mt. Kenya party ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Kuria and Kiunjuri have been urging Mt Kenya residents to desist from joining Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), saying it is a Kalenjin community party.

But speaking when DP Ruto toured Laikipia County on Tuesday, Waruguru, who recently joined UDA, said they were government moles who were sent to spy on DP Ruto‘s political activities in the Mt Kenya region.

Waruguru rebuked the two leaders, telling them publicly that they don’t need them in UDA and they are free to join former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s camp.

“We don’t need you in UDA, you can join RAILA the old man, “Waruguru said as UDA supporters cheered in unison.

The Kenyan DAILY POST