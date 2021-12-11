Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

F&B Cashier

Job Summary:

The F&B Cashier serves as a front of the house financial personnel. They ensure that all Food and Beverage bills are processed and settled according to the Hotels Policies. They work closely with the F&B wait service staff and the back office accountants ensuring F&B Outlet sales are accurately administered.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities include: (Not limited to)

  • Has comprehensive knowledge of restarurant and bar operations
  •  Ensures that respective service staffs raise a guest order (KOT-Kitchen Order Ticket or BOT-Beverage Order Ticket) from the Point of Sale-POS system for all F&B sales in the Hotel.
  • Ensures that respective service staffs raise an order in the POS system, for any meals consumed by employees, any complimentary guest services or on the entertainment
  •  Verifies the nature of this orders and that they are duly authorised by the relevant authority.
  • Continuously monitors the proper use of the POS system to deter fraud.
  • Assists the F&B Manager to ensure proper cashiering procedures are followed.
  • Occasionally, directly raises bills for guests when there is direct interaction at the counter.
  • Posts F&B bills to the rooms for on-stay guests.
  • Maintains receipts, records and process orders and payments.
  • Handles various payment transactions; credit transactions, Mpesa transactions and card payments.
  • Adequately handles and processes card payments through the PDQ machine.
  • Alerts Waiters on unpaid guest bills and ensures they follow up with the client for payment.
  • Verifies all payments against orders printed out.
  • Prepare an end of shift/day cashiers summary and forwards the same to the Accountant.
  • Seeks advice of the Accountant on any guest payment challenge.
  • Reports any variances encountered directly to the Accountant.
  • Notifies the management of any complaints raised by the patrons.

Qualifications & Prerequisites

  • A Certificate in Basic Accounting or a related course
  • Numerical speed and accuracy
  • Profociency in MS applicartions and internet.
  • Must have working knowledge of POS systems i.e Ezee
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Expediency in performing assigned tasks and issuing feedback as required
  • Positive attitude and a friendly demeanor.
  • Attention to detail and ability to multi-task is an asset. 
  • High level of unquestionable integrity, confidentiality and professionalism.

How To Apply

ONLY SOUTH COAST-UKUNDA RESIDENTS applicants who meet the above criterion need apply. Email an updated CV (With 3 professional referees) indicating the job post on the subject line to: hr@safaribeachdiani.co.ke latest by 12th December 2021Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviewsCanvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

