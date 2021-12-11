Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



F&B Cashier

Job Summary:

The F&B Cashier serves as a front of the house financial personnel. They ensure that all Food and Beverage bills are processed and settled according to the Hotels Policies. They work closely with the F&B wait service staff and the back office accountants ensuring F&B Outlet sales are accurately administered.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities include: (Not limited to)

Has comprehensive knowledge of restarurant and bar operations

Ensures that respective service staffs raise a guest order (KOT-Kitchen Order Ticket or BOT-Beverage Order Ticket) from the Point of Sale-POS system for all F&B sales in the Hotel.

Ensures that respective service staffs raise an order in the POS system, for any meals consumed by employees, any complimentary guest services or on the entertainment

Verifies the nature of this orders and that they are duly authorised by the relevant authority.

Continuously monitors the proper use of the POS system to deter fraud.

Assists the F&B Manager to ensure proper cashiering procedures are followed.

Occasionally, directly raises bills for guests when there is direct interaction at the counter.

Posts F&B bills to the rooms for on-stay guests.

Maintains receipts, records and process orders and payments.

Handles various payment transactions; credit transactions, Mpesa transactions and card payments.

Adequately handles and processes card payments through the PDQ machine.

Alerts Waiters on unpaid guest bills and ensures they follow up with the client for payment.

Verifies all payments against orders printed out.

Prepare an end of shift/day cashiers summary and forwards the same to the Accountant.

Seeks advice of the Accountant on any guest payment challenge.

Reports any variances encountered directly to the Accountant.

Notifies the management of any complaints raised by the patrons.

Qualifications & Prerequisites

A Certificate in Basic Accounting or a related course

Numerical speed and accuracy

Profociency in MS applicartions and internet.

Must have working knowledge of POS systems i.e Ezee

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Expediency in performing assigned tasks and issuing feedback as required

Positive attitude and a friendly demeanor.

Attention to detail and ability to multi-task is an asset.

High level of unquestionable integrity, confidentiality and professionalism.

How To Apply

ONLY SOUTH COAST-UKUNDA RESIDENTS applicants who meet the above criterion need apply. Email an updated CV (With 3 professional referees) indicating the job post on the subject line to: hr@safaribeachdiani.co.ke latest by 12th December 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.