F&B Cashier
Job Summary:
The F&B Cashier serves as a front of the house financial personnel. They ensure that all Food and Beverage bills are processed and settled according to the Hotels Policies. They work closely with the F&B wait service staff and the back office accountants ensuring F&B Outlet sales are accurately administered.
Primary Duties and Responsibilities include: (Not limited to)
- Has comprehensive knowledge of restarurant and bar operations
- Ensures that respective service staffs raise a guest order (KOT-Kitchen Order Ticket or BOT-Beverage Order Ticket) from the Point of Sale-POS system for all F&B sales in the Hotel.
- Ensures that respective service staffs raise an order in the POS system, for any meals consumed by employees, any complimentary guest services or on the entertainment
- Verifies the nature of this orders and that they are duly authorised by the relevant authority.
- Continuously monitors the proper use of the POS system to deter fraud.
- Assists the F&B Manager to ensure proper cashiering procedures are followed.
- Occasionally, directly raises bills for guests when there is direct interaction at the counter.
- Posts F&B bills to the rooms for on-stay guests.
- Maintains receipts, records and process orders and payments.
- Handles various payment transactions; credit transactions, Mpesa transactions and card payments.
- Adequately handles and processes card payments through the PDQ machine.
- Alerts Waiters on unpaid guest bills and ensures they follow up with the client for payment.
- Verifies all payments against orders printed out.
- Prepare an end of shift/day cashiers summary and forwards the same to the Accountant.
- Seeks advice of the Accountant on any guest payment challenge.
- Reports any variances encountered directly to the Accountant.
- Notifies the management of any complaints raised by the patrons.
Qualifications & Prerequisites
- A Certificate in Basic Accounting or a related course
- Numerical speed and accuracy
- Profociency in MS applicartions and internet.
- Must have working knowledge of POS systems i.e Ezee
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Expediency in performing assigned tasks and issuing feedback as required
- Positive attitude and a friendly demeanor.
- Attention to detail and ability to multi-task is an asset.
- High level of unquestionable integrity, confidentiality and professionalism.
How To Apply
ONLY SOUTH COAST-UKUNDA RESIDENTS applicants who meet the above criterion need apply. Email an updated CV (With 3 professional referees) indicating the job post on the subject line to: hr@safaribeachdiani.co.ke latest by 12th December 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.
