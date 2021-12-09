Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 09 December 2021 – Gospel singer Linet Munyali alias Size 8 will be ordained as a pastor on Sunday, 8 years after she quit secular music.

She revealed that she went to a bible school in 2018 and graduated after pursuing Theology.

She will be ministering at JCC Thika town.

Sharing the good news on social media, the mother of two wrote.

I will be ordained as a minister of God’s word, a servant of the most high God this Sunday and waaaa hiii ni emotional kwangu.

God is not a man that He should lie. He chooses whoever and changes them to serve Him.

My life is like a movie from the secular world to an ordained servant of God.

See God…… GODS GRACE IS Real…….. I got born again in 2013.

I started the Gospel music journey, five years later 2018 I went to bible school and graduated and now 8 years later 2021 am going to be ordained.

And to God be the glory only by His grace, His power and spirit thru His son Jesus Christ has this happened

