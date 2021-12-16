Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Business Officer

Closing date: January 31, 2022

Introducing Integrity

Integrity is an ethical consultancy and service provider working in challenging and complex environments around the globe.

We help our clients succeed in fragile and challenging environments while building trust and understanding as the basis for transformative change. We work across all phases of the programme and project cycle, delivering eleven complementary services: monitoring, evaluation and learning / data and knowledge management / research, evidence and analysis / advisory / project management / communications / risk management / technical assistance / capability and capacity development / stakeholder engagement / grant and fund management. Our services are underpinned by the principles on which we were founded, a commitment to providing reliable information and evidence, and expert and high-quality delivery.

Headquartered in London and Washington DC, Integrity also has offices in Jordan, Kenya, and Pakistan. Our multi-national team of over 60 deliver multi-year projects, programmes and consulting assignments to a wide range of government clients, international organisations, foundations and private sector clients.

Vision: Integrity sets the international standard for ethically delivered, expert services in complex and challenging contexts. Our work helps create stability, accountability and prosperity.

Mission: Based on evidence and learning, we help clients and communities to build trust and understanding as the basis for transformative change. We do not advocate: we listen, comprehend and recommend.

Commitment: Integrity upholds the highest ethical standards in our service delivery, our employment of staff and our interaction with people. Through adherence to our core values, we ensure not only that our clients receive the best possible service but that we benefit the individuals and communities amongst whom we work.

Further information about Integrity can be found at www.integrityglobal.com.

Scope of Work

The role will comprise of identifying and pursuing new project opportunities, maintaining account management systems and records, assist in managing Integrity’s consultant network, support logistical, compliance and commercial processes, project delivery, and the production of marketing and communications materials. The Business Officer will be managed primarily by a Business Manager but will work with the wider Business, Services, Operations and Finance Teams. The position can be London, Nairobi or Islamabad-based with international travel as required.

Terms of Reference

The Business Officer role requires a reactive and energetic individual with strong proposal-writing, negotiation, and people skills. You will be a core member of the Business Team, coordinating closely with team members in our international offices and also with Integrity’s Services, Operations and Finance Teams. The right individual would combine the drive to compete for and win large-scale contracts with the emotional intelligence required to work across different teams, geographies, and cultures.

A. Business Development (55%)

· Contribute to the delivery of Integrity’s Business strategy, supporting our approach to existing and new clients, and expansion into new markets.

· Identify, scope and upload opportunities, aligned to Integrity’s core areas of focus, on to our internal knowledge management systems.

· Aid the identification and management of collaborative relationships with new clients, partners, consultants and other stakeholders accounts, ensuring relevant information is captured accurately on internal databases.

· Support company-wide prepositioning and proposal development as a Business Lead, including competitor mapping, consortium selection and engagement, brand and messaging, teaming, development of track record documents, financials and compliance documentation. There may be opportunities to specialise in certain regions, or thematic areas.

· Contribute to the preparation of technical and commercial proposals.

B. Bid Recruitment (30%)

· Identify and recruit team members for key bid and proposal processes, including but not limited to the negotiation of fees, roles, level of effort.

· Project-specific consultant CV design and tailoring.

· Identify and register new consultants on Integrity’s consultant bench.

· Support our internal consultant management systems, processes and strategy.

C. Support to Frameworks (10%)

· Support management of Integrity’s live Frameworks, including pipeline management, bid preparation, consultant recruitment, and partner/client liaison.

· Support, where required, the successful and compliant delivery of these assignments.

· Report on Framework performance.

D. Marketing and Communication (5%)

· Contribute to the production and posting of corporate marketing materials, including news items for the Integrity website and social media channels.

· Compile and update relevant track records for use in corporate marketing materials.

· Format, finalize and quality assurance staff and consultant posts as required.

Your Experience and Expertise

The ideal candidate will have the:

· Desire to work on the business side of the company – building relationships with individuals and organizations, contributing to proposals for projects rather than delivering projects themselves.

· Drive to build on one’s skills from proposal to proposal.

· Demonstrated ability to produce high-quality written products.

· An interest in the subject matter of Integrity’s work.

· Excellent time management.

· A team player approach with a positive attitude, willingness to both learn from others and lead others.

· You must have the right to work in London, Nairobi, or Islamabad.

Languages:

· Written and oral fluency in English, with the ability to write clear and compelling narrative.

· Other relevant and desirable languages are Arabic, French, Spanish, Urdu and Swahili.

Core Competencies

You should also demonstrate the following core competencies:

Level 1: Team competencies

· Ethics

· Leadership

· Planning and Organizing

· Development and Continual Learning

· Results Focus and Initiative

· Teamwork

· Customer Orientation

· Communication

· Managing Change

The Business Officer should also demonstrate the following:

· The ability to operate calmly under pressure.

· A considered, methodical, and intelligent approach to problem-solving.

Clear sense of integrity and respect for others and empathy for cultural diversity, challenges, and environments.

How to Apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please complete the application form at www.integrityglobal.com/apply and attach a CV and Cover Letter at the bottom of your application.

The closing date for applications is 31st January 2022. However, we will review candidates on a rolling basis and the vacancy may be filled before this deadline. We encourage early applications. Please be advised that only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Candidates must have the right to work in the UK, Kenya or Pakistan.

Integrity is an equal opportunities employer. And positively encourages applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, religion or belief, marital status, or pregnancy and maternity. We will respect your confidentiality and abide by UK data protection laws.