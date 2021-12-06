Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 December 2021 – Activist Boniface Mwangi has gushed over his beautiful wife Njeri as she turns a year older.

The vocal activist posted a photo celebrating his wife’s birthday and noted that she is aging like fine wine.

He revealed that at times, she has to carry her identity card when going to clubs to prove her age because of her youthful looks.

“She is aging like fine wine. She has to carry her ID when going to clubs because she sometimes gets stopped at the door for looking underage,” he tweeted and posted a photo giving her a birthday treat.

Mwangi’s wife is an investigative journalist.

She was the brains behind an investigative piece aired on BBC last year that unearthed the underworld of baby theft in the country.

They are blessed with two sons and a daughter.

