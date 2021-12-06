Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 6, 2021 – Revered human rights activist, Boniface Mwangi, has advised Kenyans to record police officers while carrying out their duties since it is not against the constitution.

Mwangi, who made a post on social media on Monday after being stopped by traffic police, said it is legal to record a police officer carrying his duties since they will reduce corruption in the country.

“It’s legal to record police officers while they’re carrying out their duties.

“If I’m going to record a police officer, I do it openly.

“No hidden cameras. Why do l record? I don’t trust the police.

“Not all Kenyan police are bad but most of them are rotten and very corrupt,” Mwangi posted on his Twitter page.

Here is the video of Boniface Mwangi recording a traffic police officer who had stopped him on one of the major roads in Nairobi on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST