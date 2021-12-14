Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – Renown City Lawyer, Ahmednassir Abdullahi, has denied ever endorsing Deputy President William Ruto for president come 2022.

This comes even as Ahmednassir has been known for jealously defending Ruto and the Hustler Nation, which is associated with the DP.

But according to him, he is yet to decide on who to support for the 2022 Presidential race.

Ahmednassir was responding to Prof Makau Mutua’s tweet where he referred to DP Ruto as his boss.

“I can’t WAIT to see my BFF @ahmednasirlaw ENDORSE his boss DP @WilliamsRuto for President. Expect nothing less,” Mutua had tweeted.

But in a quick rejoinder, Ahmednassir denied ever endorsing Ruto for the top seat.

“Prof Makau Mutua, just because QASSIM (Hon Raila) is your boss, you think ALIBABA (Hon Ruto) is my boss…my friend…it doesn’t work that way.”

“Whereas you are an employee of QASSIM, I’m a free soul…I’m yet to make up my mind on the 2022 Presidential candidates.

“As of 13.12.2021, I’m NEUTRAL!” he tweeted.

Prof Mutua is one of the political commentators who have openly declared their support for the ODM leader Raila Odinga’s 2022 Presidential bid.

The Chairman of Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) even attended Odinga’s declaration on Friday, where the Opposition chief announced he will be giving his fifth stab at the Presidency.

Prof Makau was one of the dignitaries accorded a special opportunity as Raila’s guest to address the gathering.

The Kenyan DAILY POST