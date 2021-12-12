Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has received a career-threatening blow after Kisii Deputy Governor and his longtime ally, Joash Maangi, finally dumped him for Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview, Maangi attributed his move to rejoin ODM to the mounting pressure from his constituents, although he would have loved to popularize UDA in the region.

“I have always been in ODM. You know what it means to be in the ODM party in the Kisii region,” said the Deputy Governor.

Maangi has openly expressed intent in succeeding Governor James Ongwae in the upcoming polls.

The duo was elected for the first time in 2013 and won re-election in 2017 on an ODM ticket.

Maangi previously made appearances at Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) events and expressed his support for the DP.

He has, however, been conspicuously missing in these events in the recent past, casting aspersions on whether he still associates himself with the Deputy President or not.

Notably, he skipped the Deputy President’s rallies in Nyaribari Masaba, Nyaribari Chache, Bobasi and Itibo Markets in Kisii on Wednesday and opted for Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja National Convention on Friday at the Kasarani Stadium.

The Kasarani event saw Raila officially launch his 2022 presidential bid as he seeks to become the country’s fifth Head of State.

