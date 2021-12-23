Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, has hinted that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is preparing a gargantuan alliance ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

According to Kaluma, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party leader, is consulting One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders to form a formidable alliance that will send Deputy President William Ruto to political oblivion in 2022.

Kaluma said Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi and Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper Democratic Movement are in deep consultations with Raila to team up and form ODM-OKA alliance.

The legislator also said Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, will soon join the bandwagon to finish Ruto.

“The Best gift Kenyans want from Baba Raila Odinga, Kalonzo musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Moi Gideon and Wetangula Moses is that they have agreed to unite to save Kenya from @UDAPartyKe crooks.

“Add to this unity the support of President Kenyatta and Kenya will have a certain bright future,” Kaluma said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST