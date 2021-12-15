Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 15 December 2021 – Bishop Allan Kiuna of Jubilee Christian Centre (JCC) is arguably one of the richest preachers in Kenya.

Although he drives top-of-the-range vehicles and lives in the leafy suburbs of Runda, he was once living in the ghetto.

The flamboyant man of God posted a photo when he was living in Kiamaiko slums and revealed that back then, he was a drunkard.

However, when he surrendered his life to Christ, everything changed for the better.

His inspiring post reads, Am in the middle of the picture with my “boys” in Kiamaiko and had just turned 17 the previous December. This day I got so sloshed that I blacked out and to be carried home😂😂😂😂. I was a mess. A huge mess BUT GOD!!!!!!!!!

One year later, I surrendered my life to God and everything changed.

I wonder what happened to my”boys” after this picture which is now 37 years ago.

As for me, God adopted me into His family because I accepted by faith the salvation that is available through Christ Jesus!!

Best decision I ever made! I definitely made the wisest choice to accept and receive the love of God that is Christ Jesus.

Most of “boys” laughed at me to scorn because they knew how much I loved my slosh but God by His grace kept me.

He gave me a wonderful pastor in Rev. Teresa Wairimu who is my pastor till today(talk of being committed).

Another fantastic decision made by God’s grace!!

God then step by step revealed Himself to me by His Spirit and then ushered me to my assignment!

The main reason I made this post is to encourage someone who can see light at the end of the tunnel because of tough times that, firstly make sure that you are making the right choices that are based on God’s word and the leading the of the Holy Spirit.

Make sure that you are rightly dividing the word of God and not interpreting to suit your intentions!

Secondly, always remember challenges are part of the Christian journey but God will always make a way out.

Finally, PRAY, PRAY AND PRAY SOME MORE THEN PRAY AGAIN!! James 5:16(b)The earnest (heartfelt, continued) prayer of a righteous man makes tremendous power available [dynamic in its working].

Have a fantastic day.

Below is a photo of the popular bishop when he was living in the ghetto ( he is the guy in the middle of the picture with his fellow ghetto boys).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.