Thursday, December 16, 2021 – Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has welcomed the move by Deputy President William Ruto to consider him for the running mate position in next year’s presidential race.

This is after Ruto hinted that he may pick billionaire Gachagua as his deputy due to his immense financial muscles as well as his unmatched mobilization skills.

Speaking during an interview, Rigathi stated that he was open to taking up the position should it be offered to him by Ruto.

“Personally, I have never talked to him about that position. I talk to him daily and we only talk about issues touching on the economy.

” If he deems fit that there is a position where I can help him, I will.”

“Most of the time, he always wants me around because of the plans we have.

“We also give him sober advice so he wanted me to get more opportunities and we traverse the country together,” he stated.

However, the legislator noted that there were attempts by outside forces to cause division among the DP’s allies over who would be picked as the running mate in 2022.

Gachagua further downplayed speculations that there were divisions between him and other Mt Kenya allies.

“They have attempted to cause friction between me and the likes of Kimani Ichung’wa, Ndidi Nyoro, and Alice Wahome on who will be the running mate, but we are sharp,” he stated.

His sentiments come barely days after his Kandara counterpart, Alice Wahome, offered herself as a candidate for the running mate’s position, arguing that she would boost the candidature of the DP because of her gender.

The Kenyan DAILY POST