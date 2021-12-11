Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 11, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s 2022 presidential bid has received a big boost after former Mukurweini MP, Kabando wa Kabando, joined the Azimio La Umoja Movement.

On Friday, in a colourful ceremony at Kasarani Stadium, Raila Odinga declared he will vie for the presidency in 2022.

Immediately after he announced his bid, Kabando, who was earlier supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential quest, said he will campaign for Azimio La Umoja Movement.

Kabando said he hopes that Raila Odinga’s #AzimioLaUmoja shall disentangle from merchants of graft and fight corruption and impunity.

Kabando further posted a poster of Raila Odinga saying ‘the country is safe with Baba’.

The former lawmaker has been sitting on the fence on whom he will support but it is now clear that he will support the former Premier.

Here is what Kabando Wa Kabando posted on Friday evening.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.