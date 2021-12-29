Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 29, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, is among senior Luhya community leaders who will attend former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja meeting slated on December 31 at the historical Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County.

The highly publicised meeting has split the Luhya community into two, with some key community leaders led by Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, confirming they will not attend.

In 2016, Atwoli organized the Bukhungu 1 convention where Mudavadi was installed as the Luhya community kingpin.

However, since Mudavadi will not attend, Atwoli is preparing to install another Luhya community kingpin in a ceremony that will be attended by leaders from the Western and Nyanza regions.

Sources said the vocal trade unionist is planning to install Kakamega County Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, as the next Luhya community kingpin.

Political analyst Joseph Mutua says Atwoli will be right to install Oparanya, as Mudavadi lacks the muscle to represent the region nationally.

The Kenyan DAILY POST