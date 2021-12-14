Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid has received a huge boost after a vocal mt Kenya leader endorsed his candidature.

Last week, Raila Odinga declared his 2022 presidential bid and by the look of things, Baba has begun his journey on the right foot.

On Tuesday during the National Ordinary People Empowerment Party delegates’ conference at the Bomas of Kenya, former Tigania East MP, Mpuru Aburi, endorsed Raila Odinga, saying he is the best presidential candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mpuru said Raila Odinga has no corruption scandals like other presidential candidates who have even blood in their hands.

“Raila Hana ukora hajamwaga Damu yoyote,” Mpuru said.

Mpuru’s comments caused a huge uproar among the crowd of delegates who continued to cheer him as he kept addressing them.

The former lawmaker also hailed Cabinet Secretaries Peter Munya(Agriculture) and Eugene Wamalwa(Devolution) for their continued efforts of uniting leaders across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST