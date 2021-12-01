Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid has received a major boost after a top Ukambani leader joined the hustler nation bandwagon.

Making his announcement on Wednesday, Maendeleo Chap Chap party secretary-general, Stephen Kilonzo, said after ‘listening to the ground’ he has decided to join United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Kilonzo was the first runner’s up in 2017 after he was defeated by Senator Enoch Wambua in the Kitui senatorial seat.

“I consulted widely and negotiated with UDA top officials. I find the party accommodative.

“It is now my new home on whose ticket I will seek the senatorial seat,” he said.

Kilonzo said for him to contest for the Kitui senate seat in a party that did not have a presidential candidate was a big dilemma.

He said he had problems in 2017 convincing Kitui people to vote for him as their senator while his party leader was not on the presidential ballot.

“In 2017, I ran in a party that did not have a presidential candidate who I could sell to help me implement my promises,” Kilonzo said.

“I am now more at home because I will run for UDA that has a formidable presidential candidate in DP William Ruto.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST