Thursday, December 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid has received a huge boost after a powerful senator hinted that he may join United Democratic Alliance(UDA) in the coming days.

While campaigning in Embakasi East and West on Wednesday, Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, asked Nairobi residents which seat they would like him to vie in the next general election.

“I have stood with you all this time, would you support or abandon me?

“Which seat should I go for and under which party?

“Sakaja posed to which residents replied governor on UDA Party ticket

On his Facebook page later, Sakaja, who is interested in Nairobi gubernatorial seat hinted he was listening to the ground before deciding on the way forward.

“Together with the Senate committee and county government, we are determined to make sure the Dandora Stadium is completed. This stadium affects thousands of our young people and is 65% complete. Grao lazima,” Sakaja posted.

Currently, Sakaja is supporting Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST