Friday, December 24, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has received a major boost after one of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) kingpins from Rift Valley joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Making the announcement on Friday, Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi said Uasin Gishu County ODM chairman, David Songok, has dumped the Orange party for UDA.

“I want to thank Songok for making this noble move, welcome to three hustler’s which welcomes everyone on board, you have made that right decision and I know you will be elected in the position you will be contesting for,” Sudi, who is a close ally of Ruto stated.

Sudi also assured UDA party aspirants of free and fair nominations.

“I want to assure all aspirants from MCA to governor position that the UDA party nominations will be free and fair, and we welcome everyone to contest for any seat he or she wants since we don’t have any preferred candidate,” Sudi said.

Songok has been a big supporter of the Opposition leader Raila Odinga for many years.

