Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has suffered a severe blow after Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi hinted at joining Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In an interview with Inooro TV on Wednesday morning, Wamatangi, who was a fierce Jubilee Party defender, said he will ‘listen to the ground’ in the coming days and declare the party he will join in January next year.

“I have been elected for two terms and I am grateful for the achievements I have done.

“It’s time for another Kiambu citizen to serve in the Senate.

“I have raised the bar high and I hope my successor will finish what I haven’t done,” Wamatangi said.

“I will now listen to the ground to know which step I will take. People’s voice is supreme. They are the ones to tell me which route to take.

“I’ve been listening to the people and I will continue to listen. Immediately after Christmas, I will announce my next move,” Wamatangi added.

