Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 17, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, have suffered a major blow after East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament, Simon Mbugua, joined the hustler nation.

Making the announcement, Mbugua said he has decided to join Deputy President William Ruto‘s bandwagon because it will form the next government.

Mbugua said DP Ruto understands the problems facing millions of Kenyans and that is the reason he supports his Bottom Up Economic Model.

“Mimi nimeamua nafuata Dp Ruto nanimetoka Jubilee party.

“Kwa sababu gani? Kwa sababu yeye kwanza ni hustler kama mimi. Yeye ametoka chini kama mimi. Na hii maneno ya bottom up lazima tuunge mkono.

“Tuanze chini tukienda juu”, Mbugua said.

Sources said Mbugua is planning to vie for the Kamukunji Parliamentary seat using United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST