Sunday, December 5, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has suffered a major blow after four Mt. Kenya governors said they will not use Jubilee Party to seek their re-election in 2022.

The four, Nderitu Muriithi(Laikipia), Francis Kimemia(Nyandarua), James Nyoro(Kiambu), and Mutahi Kahiga(Nyeri), said they have realised they cannot be elected with the ruling jubilee party.

The governors said they will soon meet Uhuru who is the Jubilee Party leader and tell him that they cannot use the ruling to defend their seats.

The governors, who have been drumming up support for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022, said Deputy President William Ruto has poisoned the residents against the ruling party and it will be very hard to seek re-election using Jubilee Party.

“Ruto’s UDA has no match in Mt Kenya and we don’t want an embarrassment in 2022.

“We must find another party other than Jubilee Party to compete with him,” Kimemia said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST