Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, have suffered a major blow after a top Jubilee Party lawmaker from Mt Kenya said he is heading to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

In an interview with Kameme FM on Tuesday, Kirinyaga Central MP, John Wambugu Munene, said after listening to the ground and his people, he will soon join UDA because that is where his constituents want him to be.

Wambugu said though he has been an ardent supporter of Uhuru and Raila, he cannot ignore the voice of his constituents who ordered him to join UDA or forget his parliamentary seat in 2022.

“I am one of the Mount Kenya MPs who has supported the president and will continue to do so.

“It’s easy to see how far he’s progressed. But I can’t ignore what my constituents are saying, particularly about who should be the next president.

“After all, they are the individuals who hired me, and they know which way we should go,”‘ Wambugu said.

The legislator also chastised elected officials who failed to deliver on their promises to Wanjiku in the hopes of riding the political wave urging the electorate to elect leaders based on their performance and not due to the party’s affiliation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST