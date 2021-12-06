Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 6, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, have suffered a huge blow after Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga hinted at joining Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Kahiga has been blowing hot and cold when it comes to whom he will support between Raila Odinga and Ruto but on Saturday, he hinted that he is on his way to DP‘s UDA after listening to the ground.

Kahiga said he is looking forward to visiting Karen for a ‘UDA cap’ like the rest.

He said he will follow the advice of the Nyeri people and join UDA.

Kahiga also promised to welcome every presidential candidate to Nyeri so they can sell their political agenda.

He said many elected leaders abandoned the DP’s camp for fear of witch-hunt by government agencies.

He said in 2018, they would all dine with the DP but things changed.

“There came a time when you would receive a phone call if it was reported that you were seen greeting the deputy president,” he said.

Kahiga has been Uhuru and Raila’s point man in Nyeri County.

