Saturday, December 11, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga announced he will contest for the presidency in 2022 on Friday.

Raila made the declaration at the historic Kasarani Stadium, where over 60,000 ODM delegates came to witness his announcement.

When he was announcing his bid, a local daily was conducting an online opinion poll asking whether Kenyans will vote Raila Odinga as the fifth President of Kenya in 2022.

Over 16,000 Kenyans participated in the poll and the majority said NO to Raila Odinga’s presidency.

60.2 percent said they will not support Raila Odinga‘s bid, while 39.2 said they will support it.

The poll is a big blow to Raila Odinga’s bid since it means the majority of Kenyans are not supporting his candidature.

Here is the screenshot of the poll showing that the majority of Kenyans are not supporting Jakom’s presidential quest despite local media houses going into overdrive in campaigning for him.

