Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Ngirici, has hinted at dumping the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for a new party.

For the last two weeks, Ngirici has been engaged in a fierce battle with Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru over who will fly the UDA gubernatorial flag in 2022.

Deputy President William Ruto, who is the UDA party leader, has a huge following in Kirinyaga County and this has forced Waiguru and Ngirici to fight tooth and nail to grab the wheelbarrow party ticket.

Speaking over the weekend to a local vernacular FM station, Ngirici recounted how she was insulted with her husband in a TangaTanga WhatsApp group for being followers of the second in command.

“At one time, I was aggrieved in the TangaTanga Whatsapp group where Ruto is.

“My companion too was pulled into it and called names but he was not in the group to help himself.

“This troubled me and I called Ruto to express my displeasure,” Ngirici said.

Ngirici is now considering the possibility of popularizing her party Citizen Convention Party (CPP), where her husband is the party leader and believes she can get at least three MPs in Kirinyaga County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST