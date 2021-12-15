Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has hinted at joining Azimio La Umoja, a movement associated with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

On Sunday during the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Park, Sonko was seen in deep conversation with Raila Odinga, igniting controversial opinions from political pundits.

Having been tactfully squared his political destiny, Mike Sonko has valuably credited the Azimio la Umoja of taking the next year’s government after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s exit.

If Governor Mike Sonko will open his fresh political page and join Azimio, then Deputy President William Ruto will lose terribly since he was planning to use the ex-governor as his point man in Nairobi.

Sonko’s exit from hustler nation comes jointly with Kisii County Deputy Governor Joash Maangi who announced an official exit from Ruto’s camp citing mistrust among its allies.

