Friday, December 24, 2021 – Kirinyaga County Woman Representative, Purity Ngirici, has sent a statement that may be construed to mean that she is on her way out of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

UDA is a party associated with Deputy President William Ruto and he is planning to use it as his political vehicle to the state house next year.

Ngirici has been Ruto’s point woman in Kirinyaga County but on Friday she hinted that she is on the way out of the ‘wheelbarrow party’.

The woman rep who spoke at a burial in Kirinyaga urged the Kirinyaga electorate to look for individuals when voting and not political parties which is a clear indication that she is ready to dump UDA and vie for the gubernatorial seat as an independent candidate.

“Leaders attract followers, they don’t follow them. They attract them.

“I will be vying for Kirinyaga County’s governor seat at next year’s general elections,” Ngirici said.

“I would also like to remind those individuals joining different parties that the people of Kirinyaga will elect the person and not the party.”

She similarly noted that, in the past, Kirinyaga residents elected some leaders on independent tickets because they were not satisfied with their political party affiliations.

“During a previous election period, you elected an MCA on an independent ticket because you were not pleased by the one who was endorsed by the party you were following,” stated the Woman Rep.

“So, even now, don’t look at the party; look at what the individual brings to the table in terms of development and leadership.”

Ngirici’s utterances allude that she could possibly decamp from UDA, leaving Waiguru as the only contender for Kirinyaga County’s gubernatorial seat under the party.

