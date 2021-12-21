Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, 21 December 2021 – Betty Bayo’s husband, Tash, has shared a cute photo bonding with his mother-in-law.
You can easily tell that Betty’s mother has good chemistry with her husband through the photo.
Tash solemnized his union with Betty Bayo last weekend through a colourful traditional wedding ceremony attended by friends and family.
Not much is known about Tash, whom Kanyari once described as a broke man who has nothing good to offer apart from having good looks.
Tash posted the photo and simply captioned it, “With my mum in love,”
