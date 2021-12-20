Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 20 December 2021 – A Nigerian pastor and his wife have a reason to thank God for blessings after they welcomed quadruplets.

The man of God identified as Pastor Anny Ikebudu and his wife Stephanie had been struggling with childless marriage for 19 years before God blessed them with quadruplets.

Pastor Anny took to social media and shared the good news with his followers.

“Jehovah El Effizzy has overwhelmed my wife and I with His mercy. After 19 years of waiting….He gave us 4 at a go.

“Join me and praise God,” he wrote.

Here are photos of the pastor holding her bundles of joy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.