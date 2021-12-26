Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 26, 2021 – A Nigerian woman and her husband have a reason to thank God for blessings after they welcomed triplets.

They had been married for over a decade and all those years that they had been together, they had not gotten a child.

However, they can now afford to smile after they were blessed with triplets.

The elated woman and first-time mother took to social media and shared photos of her adorable triplets and thanked God for the precious gift of triplets.

“When He decides to multiply you after 13 years, he does it in style. #gratefulfor2021,” she wrote.

