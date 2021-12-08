Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 December 2021 – Five suspects are in custody after defrauding a Korean national Sh2.9 Million, on the pretext that they would sell him gold.

The five were arrested by serious crimes detectives, following a complaint by one Song Sung, who had initially been shown some well-parked bars that he was made to believe were made of gold.

The suspect had earlier been directed to a company known as Ekweme enterprises in the leafy Karen suburbs, where he was shown the supposed gold.

He was led to the establishment by proxies believed to have been working in cahoots with the fraudsters, who immediately went into hiding after receiving the money.

After completing their initial investigations, serious crimes detectives decoyed the five suspects into a snare and arrested all of them.

Robinson Gitau, 35, Livai Kombo, 39, Fatuma Mohammed, 28, Eva Kimotho, 36 and a Cameroonian national Utia Kugi, 36, were arrested in the operation.

Boxes containing fake gold bars concealed in steel boxes were recovered.

The suspects are currently in custody awaiting arraignment.

Following an upsurge in similar cases, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is cautioning foreigners intending to venture into the gold business, to be on the lookout for fraudsters out to steal from them.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.