Sunday, 12 December 2021 – When Kericho detectives declared an all-out war on a criminal gang that had infiltrated the town causing untold terror to the public, they could well have hoped that the syndicate would shun their felonious trade in the town. They were wrong.

Just four days after launching a manhunt for a four-man gang that violently robbed a 21-yr-old lady in a car at Duka Moja area of Kericho, the dare-devil squad struck again on Friday night, harder.

In the 11 pm incident on December 10, police received a tip-off from members of the public of an armed gang that was violently robbing residents at Duka Moja and Brooke areas of Kericho, loading the stolen valuables in an NZE car they were using.

Swiftly responding, the sub-county DCI sleuths backed up by their KPS counterparts rushed to the scene that is barely 3km from the town, ambushing the miscreants onboard a KBT 127Y Toyota NZE.

Challenged to alight and surrender for a smooth arrest, the youthful ruffian hoons opted for a battle of wheels, speeding off along the Kericho-Kisii road with police on hot pursuit.

Numerous attempts by police to intercept the fleeing gang proved futile, as they maneuvered dangerously on and off the road, until one such move landed them head-on with an electric pole at Kapsuser location.

Reaching a dead end, the four again defied surrender orders, opting to scamper on their heels.

But the officers who would not gamble with the lives of peace-loving locals opened fire in an attempt to cripple their escape.

In the process, three were fatally injured as one escaped with gunshot wounds.

Nine mobile phones, several ID cards, bank visa cards, NHIF cards, personal documents, female handbags, flat screen TV, gas cylinder, imitation of guns and crude weapons among other items were found stashed in their vehicle.

Yesterday, a relentless pursuit of the escapee saw him arrested alongside an accomplice at Kapsuser area.

Brian Ontita Motari, 21, had a gunshot wound on his elbow, and was being aided by 19-year-old Job Oyaro to flee the area and get medical aid.

Irate members of the public had descended on Oyaro with blows and kicks for aiding a wanted criminal, before police rescued and took them to Kericho County Referral Hospital for treatment pending their arraignment.

As further investigations continued, it was established that the NZE vehicle used by the gang had earlier been stolen from a female victim in Nakuru’s Rongai area on December 7, 2021.

Further, the same group is believed to be responsible for the attack on the proprietor of Elementaita Pharmacy, who was a few days back kidnapped by four men onboard a Nissan Sunny KBM 401S, forced to give a Sh300,000 ransom before being thrown out of the car at Kericho’s Kongo area.

The gang had also disappeared with his Samsung phone and inflicted a deep cut on his knee, leaving the bleeding man at the mercy of emergency help. Good Samaritans took him to a Kericho hospital where he is being treated.

Further investigations are ongoing to ensure that more members of the gang that operates with impunity across Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet and Kisii counties are brought before the full force of the law.

The DCI applauds Kericho county residents for joining hands with their local law enforcement agencies in restoring order in their county, through information sharing and support in effecting the arrests.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.