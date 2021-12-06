Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Marketing & Business Development HOD

Job Description

The Head of Business and Marketing will be responsible for the growth strategy, implementation of initiatives that will increase revenue, provide key insight on market and trends, manage content acquisition/partnership, help to develop and manage clients, carry out from time-to-time industry research and insights, and help the business make strategic decisions. He/ She shall on a weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly basis, provide a work plan of action, in line with overall goal.

JOB DESCRIPTION

The incumbent shall be tasked with the following responsibilities:

Coming up with practical plans and strategies to promote business growth

Manages and maintains a good relationship with all the clients

Reaches out to the market to establish new clients

Develops initiatives and programs to promote the Sacco’s products to the targeted market alongside value proposition

Drafts all business proposals

Engages business stakeholders in business related negotiations

Assesses and evaluates the Sacco’s business strengths in the limelight of customer needs

Conducts thorough research concerning profitable business opportunities and promising income streams

Adheres to useful industrial trends in the market space

Writes and conducts review of business contracts

Analyzes and gives reports concerning the strengths and weaknesses of the Sacco

Generates leads and efficiently keeps regular contacts with existing prospects and presents the same to senior management for approval.

Understanding and keeping up-to-date with constant developments in the Sacco market

Identifies areas for expansion and development

Develops a targeted long-term new business strategy.

Creates weekly/monthly forecasts on revenue/target management and end of month reports on revenue and market performance

Delivers against these targets to ensure revenue expectations are met

Works closely with the marketing Section to develop bespoke campaigns to relevant prospects

Maximizing networking opportunities and regularly using conferences, events and trade shows to increase awareness and develop a further network of contacts

PERSON PROFILE

The job holder should have the following qualifications Minimum Qualifications, Knowledge, Skills and Experience required for this position

A Bachelors’ degree in Marketing, Economics or a business-related field from a recognized university

Possession of a Master’s Degree is an added advantage.

Post graduate training in marketing or Business Administration or Chartered Institute of Marketing.

Minimum of Ten (10) years relevant Management experience in a busy deposit taking Sacco or any other financial institution, five (5) years of these being in a Senior Management Position in Marketing and Business Development preferably within the co- operative movement.

Strong analytical and numeric skills

A proven track record in organization and problem-solving skills for effective and prompt decision making.

Sound knowledge in Deposit taking Sacco, regulatory ‘s (SASRA) guidelines governing DTS’s

Proficiency in Computer applications especially in accounting packages and Systems.

Must demonstrate the following attributes / Skills

Creative and innovative, and People management

Proposal Writing and Business prospecting

Development of a Business Plan and Marketing

Have unquestionable integrity

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Property Manager

Job Description

Our client is a well-established Company in Kenya. They wish to recruit a Property Manager who will be based in Nairobi County to manage the Company’s properties.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage Commercial/Residential Properties

Liaise with Landlord and Tenants

Conduct open inspections performing incoming/outgoing and periodic inspections

Marketing of the properties when need arises

Overseeing rental collection and following up arrears

Attending to tribunal applications and hearings

Liaising on insurance matters

Performing rental application reviews

Managing repairs and maintenance of the properties

Preparing lease agreements as they fall due

Conducting general administrative duties

PERSON PROFILE

Must have a Bachelors’ Degree or Diploma in Real Estate Property Management OR

Must have a minimum of 5 years of experience in Real Estate

Solid communication skills and a desire and capacity to build solid client relationships

Ability to work effectively unsupervised and as part of a team

Professional presentation and solid communication skills

Basic IT skills

Deputy CEO HOD Finance

Job Description

JOB PURPOSE

The job holder is responsible for strategic financial planning, cash flow management, financial advisory, resource mobilization and reporting and development of strategies based on financial research and guiding CEO and the Board of Directors in making sound financial Business in the long and short term.

H/She will provide effective and efficient coordination and supervision of accounting, treasury and financial management through the development and implementation of sound accounting, financial systems and internal control procedures in accordance with regulations, standards and Sacco policies and procedures.

PERSON PROFILE

Minimum Qualifications, Knowledge, Skills and Experience required for this position:

A Bachelors’ degree in Accounting/Finance from a recognized Institution of Higher Learning.

Be Master’s degree holder

Be a certified CPA(K) or ACCA holder

Membership of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants (ICPAK)

Minimum of Ten (10) years relevant Management experience in a busy deposit taking Sacco or any other financial institution, five (5) years of these being in a Senior Management Position in a busy accounting environment and preferably within the co- operative movement.

Demonstrate knowledge of financial planning and Management.

Strong analytical and numeric skills

A proven track record in organization and problem-solving skills for effective and prompt decision making.

Sound knowledge in Deposit taking Sacco, Accounting standards (IFRS) and regulatory ‘s (SASRA) guidelines governing DTS’s

Proficiency in Computer applications especially in accounting packages and Systems.

Must demonstrate the following attributes / Skills

Team player with good leadership skills.

Flair in current Financial and Business Trends

Have unquestionable integrity

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

HOD Operations

Job Description

JOB SUMMARY

The Job Holder is responsible for the entire credit management process, including the consistent application of a credit policy, periodic credit reviews of existing members, and the assessment of the creditworthiness of potential members/customers, with the goal of optimizing the mix of the Sacco’s loan portfolio and bad debt losses.

He/she will be responsible for all aspects of FOSA business to deliver business growth through offering attractive products and effectively managing operations to ensure customer satisfaction while meeting internal and regulatory compliance requirements.

PERSON PROFILE

Minimum Qualifications, Knowledge, Skills, and Experience required for this position:

A Bachelors’ degree in Commerce /Business Administration/ Economics, or equivalent from a recognized Institution of Higher Learning

Possession of an MBA will be an added advantage.

Must be certified credit professional – from KICM

Proven experience and Knowledge in Micro-credit Business

Minimum of Ten (10) years relevant Management experience in a busy deposit-taking Sacco or any other financial institution, five (5) years of these being in a Senior Management Position in Credit and FOSA Operations preferably within the co-operative movement.

Strong analytical and numeric skills

A proven track record in an organization and problem-solving skills for effective and prompt decision-making.

Sound knowledge in Deposit taking Sacco, regulatory ‘s (SASRA) guidelines governing DTS’s

Proficiency in Computer applications especially in accounting packages and Systems.

Must demonstrate the following attributes / Skills

Team player with good leadership skills.

Flair in current Financial and Business Trends

Have unquestionable integrity

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Able to meet the strict reporting deadline

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS

Qualified candidates are invited to apply for the position by emailing an up-to-date CV and cover letter to recruit@manpowerservicesgroup.com on or before 17th December 2021. Ensure you indicate your current or past monthly salary in your application. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.