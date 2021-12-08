Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has excited Kenyans after telling Chief Justice Martha Koome to swear in former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the fifth President of Kenya.

According to the controversial lawmaker, Raila will be the next Head of State after Uhuru Kenyatta retires.

In a social media post on Tuesday evening, Babu, who is one of the loyal soldiers of Raila Odinga, asked the top Judge to swear Raila as Kenyans wait for the 2022 presidential election.

Babu also attacked Deputy President William Ruto, saying he will be a resident next year after Jakom thrashes him with a huge margin.

“I’m humbly requesting the Chief Justice of Kenya Martha Koome to swear in Baba in advance as the 5th President of Kenya as we wait for elections next year.

“It’s time. Baba President Ruto Resident,” Babu wrote on his Twitter page.

