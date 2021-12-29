Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 29, 2021 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has poured cold water on Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential bid in 2022, saying he will not even get a million votes from his Rift Valley backyard.

In an interview with one of the local media houses on Tuesday, Owino, who is a close ally of Raila Odinga, said the second in command has so many corruption scandals and very few Kenyans will support his presidential bid in 2022.

Babu said if he decides to challenge DP Ruto in 2022, he can beat him because Kenyans hate corrupt leaders and thieves of public coffers.

“If I run for the presidency in 2022 elections against DP Ruto, I will emerge the winner because Kenyans do not need leaders who steal from them, then come back with the same money, give them and then say he is too generous yet it is the same money that he took,” Babu stated.

Babu spoke a day after a recent poll by Infotrak put Raila Odinga on the driver’s seat with DP Ruto coming second.

The poll showed if elections are conducted today, Raila Odinga will garner 33 percent votes against Ruto’s 32 percent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST