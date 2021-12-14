Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, is a relieved man after the state, through the Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP), dropped the attempted murder charges in the case where the MP shot Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve.

Though DJ Evolve is still in a vegetative state, Babu will only answer to charges of disorderly behavior while carrying a firearm.

Earlier in March, a Nairobi court had dismissed an application by DJ Evolve to withdraw the attempted murder case against the ODM legislator.

This was after the disc jockey in October last year, through his lawyer, Kenneth Mumbo, said he wanted to concentrate on his health rather than the case.

He was later released on Sh10 million cash bail that was to be paid in four equal installments.

The money would be used to settle costs incurred at Nairobi Hospital, where Evolve spent at least six months.

The Kenyan DAILY POST