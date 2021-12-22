Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 22, 2021 – Nyali MP Mohammed Ali, popularly known as MOHA Jicho Pevu, has said he is ready to lose his parliamentary seat defending Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking during a rally in Mvita Constituency on Monday, Ali said he will not be coerced to support nor celebrate ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja ‘nonsense’.

“We will not celebrate nonsense; we are ready to lose our seats. We are told that in the coastal region that if you don’t support Raila Odinga you won’t get elected.

“I will stand with the people and if I don’t get elected fine, provisions come from God,” the legislator said.

The vocal legislator further warned residents of the coast against branding Raila as ‘Baba’ saying ‘baba’ “wa kuletewa hatutaki.”

“We also have our leading leaders in the forefront of justice who include the late Ronald Ngala, Karisa Maitha, and Mekatilili Wa Menza who fought for Coastal justice and democracy.

“What should we call them, they are our fathers,” Mohammed Ali said.

The bad blood between Raila and Mohammed Ali began before the 2017 General Election after he quit ODM, saying he was rigged out in the party’s primaries by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

He went ahead to vie for the Nyali parliamentary seat as an independent candidate and won by a landslide.

Ali will be seeking to be re-elected as the Nyali MP on Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance ticket in the 2022 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST